Our sincere sympathy to Pris, Mike, Donna, Marc, and Lisa and your spouses, grandchildren and the great grandchildren. We are so sorry for your great loss. We loved him as well and we will miss him. He touched all our lives with love, hospitality, and support! He lived a very full life with all the different moves made for his job. He loved his family and friends and was always very generous. He never forgot your birthday and called often! He made us feel special and loved. So glad that he was a part of our lives. Len was the one who shared the most with me stories about my father! Thank you, Len! You made my Dad very real to me! I will never forget that! Kisses and hugs to all of you

Leo & Diane Collin March 13, 2021