Leonard Dumond
Leonard Emile Dumond, born May 2, 1931, in Fort Kent Maine, passed away at his home on March 10, 2021.
He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie Dumond; as well as two sons, Joseph and Scott. He was also predeceased by two sisters, and one brother.
Surviving are his wife, Priscilla; and his children, Michael (Deborah), Donna (Gary) and Marc (Judi) and Lisa, Scott's wife. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers in law, three sisters in law, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following charities:
Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts (S.E.R.V.E)
P.O. Box 1357
Stafford, VA 22555 St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, TN 38105
Boys Town
P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010
Mr. Dumond's funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. Fredericksburg, VA.
An internment service, for immediate family, is expected to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.
Online condolences may be left at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 13, 2021.