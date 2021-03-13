Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Leonard Dumond
1931 - 2021
BORN
1931
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
1621 Jefferson Davis Highway
Fredericksburg, VA
Leonard Dumond

Leonard Emile Dumond, born May 2, 1931, in Fort Kent Maine, passed away at his home on March 10, 2021.

He was predeceased by his parents, Joseph and Marie Dumond; as well as two sons, Joseph and Scott. He was also predeceased by two sisters, and one brother.

Surviving are his wife, Priscilla; and his children, Michael (Deborah), Donna (Gary) and Marc (Judi) and Lisa, Scott's wife. Also surviving are six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. He is also survived by two brothers in law, three sisters in law, and numerous nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the following charities:

Stafford Emergency Relief through Volunteer Efforts (S.E.R.V.E)

P.O. Box 1357

Stafford, VA 22555

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

501 St. Jude Place

Memphis, TN 38105

Boys Town

P.O. Box 8000 Boys Town, NE 68010

Mr. Dumond's funeral mass will be held at 10:30am on Thursday, March 18, 2021 at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, 1009 Stafford Ave. Fredericksburg, VA.

An internment service, for immediate family, is expected to be held at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be left at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
18
Funeral Mass
10:30a.m.
St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church
1009 Stafford Ave., Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
Our deepest sympathies to the Dumond family. Uncle Len will always be remembered as a super sweet man full of love and laughter. May you all take comfort in knowing that your dad/ husband/ grandfather/ great grandfather is in a much better place now his suffering is finally over and he is with our Heavenly Father. May you Rest In Peace uncle Len and watch over us and keep us safe Love you and will miss you until we meet again
Jim and Pat Rioux
March 13, 2021
Our sincere sympathy to Pris, Mike, Donna, Marc, and Lisa and your spouses, grandchildren and the great grandchildren. We are so sorry for your great loss. We loved him as well and we will miss him. He touched all our lives with love, hospitality, and support! He lived a very full life with all the different moves made for his job. He loved his family and friends and was always very generous. He never forgot your birthday and called often! He made us feel special and loved. So glad that he was a part of our lives. Len was the one who shared the most with me stories about my father! Thank you, Len! You made my Dad very real to me! I will never forget that! Kisses and hugs to all of you
Leo & Diane Collin
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results