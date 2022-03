Leonard Holman, Jr.Leonard K. Holman, Jr., 91, of Stafford County passed away on Tuesday, March 2, 2020 at Woodmont Center.Survivors include his wife, Dora L. Holman; two children Stephen A. Holman and Susan L. Atkins (Leonard); six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and Brother Robert W. Holman.His ashes will be placed in the Memorial Gardens at Trinity Episcopal Church.Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com