LeRoy J. "Buddy" Hamm, Jr.



LeRoy James Hamm, Jr., affectionately known as "Buddy", 78, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully December 6, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.



He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife, Carole J. Hamm; children, AnnYoz M. Hamm, and Corey J. Hamm (LaTina); grandchildren, Jasmine A. Tyler, and Christian J. Hamm; great grandson, Jahari A. Tyler; siblings, Deborah Hamm, Van Hamm (Lauren), and Richard Hamm (Ann); and a host of other relatives and friends.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to the LeRoy Hamm Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 93, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 14, 2021.