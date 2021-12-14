A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
LeRoy J. "Buddy" Hamm, Jr.
LeRoy James Hamm, Jr., affectionately known as "Buddy", 78, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully December 6, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital.
He leaves to cherish his memory and legacy, his wife, Carole J. Hamm; children, AnnYoz M. Hamm, and Corey J. Hamm (LaTina); grandchildren, Jasmine A. Tyler, and Christian J. Hamm; great grandson, Jahari A. Tyler; siblings, Deborah Hamm, Van Hamm (Lauren), and Richard Hamm (Ann); and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 from 5 PM to 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Fredericksburg Baptist Church on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations please be made to the LeRoy Hamm Memorial Scholarship Fund, P.O. Box 93, Fredericksburg, VA 22404.
Dec
16
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Fredericksburg Baptist Church
VA
I just recently heard of the demise of Hamm , as I affectionately called him , and wanted to offer my condolences to his family. I met Hamm at Norfolk State in the early 1960s when we became members of the National Honorary Society of Pershing Rifles. During that time it was "Honeybear " Griffin (?) and he running from football practice to the fraternity meeting ; between a rock and a hard place (smiles). Rest in peace my brother Leroy Hamm.
Pershing Rifles 1962
Rev. Dr. James Edwards, lll
Friend
December 22, 2021
My brothers by another mother....my first and longest friends!!! All my love.. Debbie,Van,Ricky beautiful family, with what is happening in the world today we know different, RIP big man...until we meet again, the SOUL SHACK lives forever
Jeff Newton
December 19, 2021
Dear Carole, Sending my deepest condolences and sympathy to you and your family. I cherish the memories of you and bridge friends in Fredericksburg and keep you in my prayers.
Lise Faircloth
Other
December 18, 2021
I Want To Give My Sincere Condolences To Mrs. Hamm To All Who Knew And Loved Mr. Hamm.
He Helped Stop A Riot On April 4th 1968. Fredericksburg Would Have Been In Flames. He Stood In The Gap All Residents Of Fredericksburg. Mr. Hamm Will Truly Be Missed By All Of Humanity Not Only Us.
Bob Smith
Friend
December 16, 2021
In loving memory of a wonderful person and true friend. We will love you and miss you always.
Kenneth Wyatt
Classmate
December 15, 2021
Van and Ricky I'm so sorry for your loss. May God be with you during this trying time.
Gerry Luck
December 14, 2021
God's comfort to you upon the passing of "Buddy". May your memories be a source of joy as the Lord continues to walk with you in the days ahead.
Malcolm L. Taylor
December 14, 2021
Jessie Boykin Thomas
Family
December 13, 2021
I was saddened to learn of Buddy’s passing. He and Carole will forever be part of my teen years in Fredericksburg. To Carole and the rest of the family: “May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived”.
Myra Terrell Laws
Friend
December 13, 2021
My condolences, thoughts and prayers to Buddy’s family and love ones. He was special to me and my family. May God’s arms hold him safely.
My condolences, thoughts and prayers to Buddy’s family and love ones. King
Friend
December 12, 2021
To the beautiful Hamm Family that made me feel so welcomed as a teenager when I first moved to Fredericksburg in 1969, Buddy Hamm will be missed but his memory will be lasting. You are like family to me so this hurts to know when I see you again there will be someone missing from your wonderful group. You are a great family and you have one another to lean on and of course always lean on Jesus, our Comforter. Blessings and Peace to all of you. I will never forget Buddy's Record Shop that when I look back on it now, I just think Wow! Lovingly, Andrenetta Harris Daniel
Andrenetta Daniel
Friend
December 9, 2021
To Carol, Corey, Marcus and Family,
My deepest sympathy, prayers and condolences are with you during this difficult time.
May God's grace that's sufficient sustain, strengthen and keep you. Also praying that his gifts of un-conditional love will bring peace, comfort and healing to your broken hearts.
Buddy (Leroy) was a wonderful human-being and Man among Men! He will be remembered for his hard work and dedication within the Fredericksburg Community, especially the "Shiloh New Site" Baptize Church and the Walker Grant Alumni Association, where he served as president.
Deepest sympathy and prayers,
Deacon Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Friend
December 8, 2021
