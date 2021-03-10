Leroy Morgan, Sr.



Leroy Morgan, Sr., of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on February 15, 2021 at home.



Mr. Morgan is survived by his five children, Leroy Morgan, II, Darrell Morgan, Michelle Louis, Eric Morgan and Georgetta Morgan.



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home (200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA) on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM. The interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.