A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive
Fredericksburg, VA
Leroy Morgan, Sr.
Leroy Morgan, Sr., of Spotsylvania, VA, passed away on February 15, 2021 at home.
Mr. Morgan is survived by his five children, Leroy Morgan, II, Darrell Morgan, Michelle Louis, Eric Morgan and Georgetta Morgan.
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home (200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA) on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:30 AM followed by a funeral service at 11:30 AM. The interment will be held at Quantico National Cemetery.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Mar
12
Funeral service
11:30a.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg.
5 Entries
Dad, you will be greatly missed. We thank you for leading this family in such gracious and honorable way. You gave the meaning of lead by example. Darrell and I love you so much. You rest now and we will say to you job well done. In our fathers house are many mansion and he has prepared one for you. We love you dad Darrell & Tammy Morgan
Darrell Morgan
Family
March 7, 2021
Leo, Cynthia and Jamil Aaron
Acquaintance
March 2, 2021
Forever in our thoughts and having so many fond memories of our loving Dad, who shared his love with so many. In God's arms you can gently rest.
Love your daughter, Michelle(Morgan)Louis
Michelle Louis
Daughter
March 1, 2021
With love and kisses Georgetta Morgan Rest In Peace
Georgetta Morgan
Daughter
February 28, 2021
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.