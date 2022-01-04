Menu
The Free Lance - Star
Lesa Ann Hall
1960 - 2021
BORN
1960
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Lesa Ann Hall

Lesa Anna Hall, 61, of Fredericksburg, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.

She was a loving and dedicated daughter, mother and friend. Lesa will be dearly missed.

Lesa is survived by her daughter, Meaghan Hall (Brett Wooten), her parents, Jerry Dixon Donahue (Patricia) and Zanie Donahue Wolle (William) a brother, Jerry Donahue, Jr. and her grandsons, Ethan and Austin.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Steven Hall.

In lieu of a formal service, the family asks that you pay your respects to Lesa's life by lighting a candle, saying a prayer, or sharing a memory of her with a loved one.

Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
