Lesa Ann Hall
Lesa Anna Hall, 61, of Fredericksburg, passed away Monday, December 20, 2021 at her home.
She was a loving and dedicated daughter, mother and friend. Lesa will be dearly missed.
Lesa is survived by her daughter, Meaghan Hall (Brett Wooten), her parents, Jerry Dixon Donahue (Patricia) and Zanie Donahue Wolle (William) a brother, Jerry Donahue, Jr. and her grandsons, Ethan and Austin.
She was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Steven Hall.
In lieu of a formal service, the family asks that you pay your respects to Lesa's life by lighting a candle, saying a prayer, or sharing a memory of her with a loved one.
Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jan. 4, 2022.