Leslie William "Bill" Hagood Jr.
Leslie William "Bill" Hagood, Jr.

Leslie William "Bill" Hagood, Jr., 54, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence.

Survivors include one daughter Sabrina Webb; fiancée Jamie Rowley; mother Judy Karas (Bill); sisters Allison Hayden (Todd) and Laurie Skinner (John); and several nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I have never forgotten him, and I never will. There are so many wonderful memories built around our love, and despite the hard times that pulled us apart, we did love each other very much. He was a good man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He shared his feelings with those closest to him, and he had a love for his Mom that was palpable and unending. He is and will be missed by many. My heart goes out to Judy, Allyson, Laurie and his daughter, Jamie. With deepest sympathy, Jan Campbell (Hagood) Delk
Janice Delk
Friend
April 9, 2022
I'm Sad to hear of your passage Bill you were a great man R.I.P. my friend Prayers too all
Jean Hart
Friend
March 13, 2022
My thoughts and prayers are with Bills family. May each of you find peace and comfort during this difficult time. Bill was such a good person. He will be missed.
Karen Rowe
March 23, 2021
Prayers too you all I dated Mike Myers a long time ago good friends of bill may he rest in peace
Jean Hart
March 19, 2021
Growing up, Billy was like one of my big brothers. We will miss you, Billy, but we´ll never forget you. Go ready high on that mountain.
Monica Maxie
March 19, 2021
We are going to miss you Bill. It´s been year since we´ve seen you,but we never forgot the joy and laughter you brought us. God be with you.
Faye Maxie
March 19, 2021
Judy, I am so, so sorry for your loss. Know he is in a better place and forever watching over you. Sending our deepest condolences and all our love, and prayers to you all.
Lisa Hijar and family
March 19, 2021
My prayers are with you. I know the strength it takes to say goodbye to Billy but know he is waiting for you in paradise. God Bless and all my love.
Vicki Jennings
March 19, 2021
