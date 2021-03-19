I'm so sorry to hear of Bill's passing. I have never forgotten him, and I never will. There are so many wonderful memories built around our love, and despite the hard times that pulled us apart, we did love each other very much. He was a good man with a quick wit and great sense of humor. He shared his feelings with those closest to him, and he had a love for his Mom that was palpable and unending. He is and will be missed by many. My heart goes out to Judy, Allyson, Laurie and his daughter, Jamie. With deepest sympathy, Jan Campbell (Hagood) Delk

