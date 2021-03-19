Leslie William "Bill" Hagood, Jr.
Leslie William "Bill" Hagood, Jr., 54, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Monday, March 15, 2021 at his residence.
Survivors include one daughter Sabrina Webb; fiancée Jamie Rowley; mother Judy Karas (Bill); sisters Allison Hayden (Todd) and Laurie Skinner (John); and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 19, 2021.