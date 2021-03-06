Leslie Heagney



March 23, 1937 -



February 27, 2021



Kindness and hard work were the bywords of Leslie Heagney's life.



Les served in the US Air Force from 1956 - 1960 in Plattsburgh, New York. In 1959 he married the love of his life, Charlotte Seaman, in Holley, New York.



Les graduated from the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) in 1966. In 1968, they moved to La Mirada, CA. His work for Willamette Industries in the computer forms division coincided with a remarkable increase in demand for paper fueled by the increase in personal computing. Les served as a plant manager for the Cerritos paper plant and served on the board for the company's political action committee, WILPAC. He and his wife Charlotte were very active in California Republican politics for decades.



In 2003, they moved to Fredericksburg, VA and lived in Falls Run. Les was a parishioner at St. Mary's in Fredericksburg for 17 years. Les is survived by his wife of 62 years, Charlotte; their four children, Elizabeth (Paul) Kom, Margaret (Miller) Baker, Sarah (Dan) Campobasso and W. Sean (Megan) Heagney, 19 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 6, 2021.