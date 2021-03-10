Leslie Newton



Leslie Wayne Newton, born November 11th, 1957 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed on unexpectedly March 7th, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.



He is survived by his wife, Tyonnia, his son, James (Anna) Newton, his daughters Leslie Marie Newton and Caitlin Estelle (Jonathan) Delgado, grandchildren, his brother Larry (Sherry) Newton, his sister Lisa (Gary) Morris and Tammy (Fred) Huffman.



He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Viola Newton and two brothers, Dennis Newton and Lane Tomes.



He proudly served our country for 30 years before retiring from the Army National Guard. His memorial service will be held on March 12th at 2PM at his sister Tammy's home at 11142 Circle Loop, King George, VA 22485.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.