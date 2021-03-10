Leslie Wayne Newton, born November 11th, 1957 in Fredericksburg, Virginia, passed on unexpectedly March 7th, 2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center.
He is survived by his wife, Tyonnia, his son, James (Anna) Newton, his daughters Leslie Marie Newton and Caitlin Estelle (Jonathan) Delgado, grandchildren, his brother Larry (Sherry) Newton, his sister Lisa (Gary) Morris and Tammy (Fred) Huffman.
He was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Viola Newton and two brothers, Dennis Newton and Lane Tomes.
He proudly served our country for 30 years before retiring from the Army National Guard. His memorial service will be held on March 12th at 2PM at his sister Tammy's home at 11142 Circle Loop, King George, VA 22485.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
Sorry for your loss me newt we´re best of friends new him in the guard great soldier I was lucky to meet him along the way .
Mike (pappy)freeman
March 7, 2022
Miss my friend
Tab Reese
March 6, 2022
Leslie was a fine man. It was an honor to work with him.
Rosanne Gillis
March 12, 2021
Wayne was a true friend, he and I served several years in several units together and still made attempts to keep in touch afterwards.. I have many funny stories and memories witch includes him , he will truly be missed .
David Garner
March 12, 2021
If you were in the VaNG you knew SFC Newton. He was the first in and the last out most days. Never one to complain and always willing to lend a hand. My prayers and condolences to the family. He´s for sure running log ops in heaven.
Steve Chandler
March 12, 2021
Sorry for your loss newt and I were friends in the guard he was a fine NCO
Mike freeman
March 12, 2021
Served with him at AP Hill. Great man and NCO he will be missed. RIP Brother
Lacie Culbertson
March 11, 2021
Deepest condolences to the family. SFC Newton was a premier logistician in the Virginia National Guard and a mentor to many. He will be missed!
Jeff Billmyer
March 11, 2021
SSG Ryan Penglase
March 11, 2021
We served together at AP Hill. A better person I've haven't know. My prayers are with the family.
John Arthur
Friend
March 11, 2021
John Arthur
March 11, 2021
To my wonderful friend who I will miss dearly. Thank you SFC Leslie Newton for your service to our country and to all the wonderful times we had together during your service to our county. Rest in peace my friend. SFC Gregory "NEWBUD" Newberry
Gregory Newberry
Friend
March 11, 2021
May God be with the family at this time of need Rest in peace my friend your work is done here on earth Thanks for all that you did for this world your hard work !!!
Phyllis Dawson
March 11, 2021
To a great friend who I will miss dearly. Thanks for all of the great memories SFC Newton.
Lane Timberlake
March 10, 2021
To my awesome friend, who made me who I I'm thanks SFC Newton love you brother
Tab Reese
March 10, 2021
May God be with the family at this time and may Wayne be in eternal peace with God in heaven. He shall be at peace and happy forever more.