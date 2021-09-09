Lewis "Perry" WeedonLewis "Perry" Weedon, 67, of King George, VA, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital in Fredericksburg, VA.Perry grew up farming which included crops, cattle, pigs, crabbing, and Christmas Trees. He never stopped farming and spent his adult life planting crops. baling hay, raising cattle, a quarter horse that ran away to his neighbors farm to be with her Shetland pony friend, and his mini-donkey namesake, "Louie" who also goes visiting but mostly just over to brother Larry's farm to say hello. The deer, crows, and groundhogs of Sunnyside Farm were always delighted in reaping the rewards of Perry's corn fields, soybeans, and his splendid vegetable garden. In addition to farming, Perry owned and operated LP Weedon Hauling, Inc., Weedon Diesel Services, and Weedon's Towing & Recovery for forty-one years.In January 2009, Perry was presented with the fight for his life against Multiple Myeloma, he fought hard and knocked down the deadly invasion. Earlier this year he was challenged to a rematch and jumped back in bravely but, recently was hit with sucker punch of associated system failures. It was hard to tell how much pain he endured as he contained it well. He did not much approve for any discussion of his illness and would not release his burdens onto anyone, you had to just snatch some away as you could. Perry eventually allowed others to help some and did reach out to some of the many eager and willing to do anything for him. Perry had a long line of caring family and friends.To all that knew Perry well, knew of his great generosity, dependability, strength, faith, and friendship. Perry did sometimes "Growl" but not bite and if you growled back eventually you'd find a delight in having him as a dear close friend. Perry once met someone that not only growled back but stood there and laughed, that one was a she and two became meant to be, Forever and for always.Perry was most definitely a hardworking man with his deeply rooted "Weedon Family Pride", admirable strong beliefs, and traditional ways. Perry loved the Lord and was guided through his bad and good days with his faith in God. He was a very brave man that would stand his ground for his beliefs. Perry deeply loved his children and as "Pop-Pop" he loved and enjoyed his grandchildren dearly. The loss of Perry has devastated many hearts, and as we struggle to rejoice for him, we cannot help but to cry to have this amazing man here back at our sides.Survivors include his loving wife Carla Rae Weedon; his children Cassandra Ann "Cassie" Childress (Rodney), Richard Perry Weedon, Brooke Perry Norris, Randall Barry "Buddy" Scott, Alexander Michael "Alex" Scott and Rodney Edward Childress; his siblings Gloria Jean Sharp (David), Billie Thomas Weedon, and Larry Stephen Weedon; and his grandchildren, Alexander Perry Weedon, Blake Edward Childress, Addison Rose Childress, Haze William Weedon, Riley Michael Scott and Skyler Monroe Scott.A funeral will be conducted at 3 pm Friday, September 10, at Tabernacle Baptist Church, King George, with the family receiving friends from 1 pm until the service time. The burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that expressions of sympathy take the form of contributions to Tabernacle Baptist Church, 10640 Kings Hwy., King George, VA 22485.