Lila S. Johnson



"Therefore go and make disciples of all nations." Matthew 28:19



Lila Shulenberger Stafford Hobbs Johnson, 91, peacefully went to be with the Lord on March 29, 2022 surrounded by the love of her family. Lila was the product of the depression and World War II. She was personally frugal but outgoing and generous to others. She loved spending time with her family and friends and greatly enjoyed social gatherings. She came to know Christ in her early 20's which shaped the way she lived her life.



Lila was born September 2, 1930 in Rome, Georgia to Earnest and Lillian Shulenberger. She lived most of her childhood in Landis, North Carolina. She married Henry Stafford in 1948. She traveled with her husband until the family settled in Spotsylvania in 1961. She was a housewife and mother who actively volunteered in her community. She joined Goshen Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School, was a friend to women going through difficult times, worked with Vacation Bible School, volunteered to work with people unable to attend church and shared God's promises with anyone she could. She was active in the PTA, Women's Missionary Union, Spotsylvania Women's Club, the Republican Party, Disabled American Veterans and volunteered with the White House Communications during both Bush administrations.



In 1985, she went to work with the Fredericksburg Auto Auction where she continued to work for thirty years. Lila took mission trips around the Commonwealth and the US including trips to Bike Week in Sturgis, South Dakota, Olympics in London, Sydney, Athens, Panama and Israel. She also enjoyed taking several cruises to the Baltic Sea, Chile and Alaska and traveled across the United States.



She was preceded in death by her husbands, Henry Stafford, Herbert Hobbs and Wendell Johnson; her parents, Lillian and Fred Shulenberger; and her brother, Ernest Shulenberger. Survivors include her children, Rebecca Ferris, Michael Stafford (Sharon), Keith Stafford (Charlotte), Dianne Stafford, Tom Stafford (Kim) and Jeffrey Stafford (April); twelve grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.



Lila's life was a life of service filled with gratitude.



Lila leaves a wide circle of neighbors and friends that she cherished.



Pallbearers are Jayson Warren, Travis Warren, Beau Stafford, William Stafford, Logan Stafford and Benjamin Lambert.



Thank you to At Home Hospice and Hannah and Lauren. A special thank you to Anna who helped with care.



The family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg, VA.



A service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, April 4, 2022 at Goshen Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Goshen Baptist Church Cemetery.



Memorials may be made to Goshen Baptist Church, 9800 Gordon Road, Spotsylvania, VA 22553.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 1, 2022.