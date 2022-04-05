Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lillian Chewning
FUNERAL HOME
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
10719 Courthouse Road
Fredericksburg, VA
Lillian Chewning

Lillian Wedding Chewning, 85, of Stafford County, VA, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.

Mrs. Chewning was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and son, Steve.

She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Dudley; her sons, Eddie and Ronnie Chewning; sister, Mary Gallahan; and several grand and great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 5, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Found & Sons Funeral Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.