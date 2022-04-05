Lillian Chewning
Lillian Wedding Chewning, 85, of Stafford County, VA, passed away Monday, April 4, 2022.
Mrs. Chewning was preceded in death by her husband, Bob and son, Steve.
She is survived by her daughter, Jo Anne Dudley; her sons, Eddie and Ronnie Chewning; sister, Mary Gallahan; and several grand and great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.
Online condolences may be expressed to her family at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 5, 2022.