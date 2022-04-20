A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
Lillian M. Cottoms
Lillian M. Cottoms, 97, of Lignum, VA, transitioned peacefully at her residence with family by her side.
Mrs. Cottoms is survived by her two daughters, Jean Dobyns and LaVern Meney.
A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to follow. The interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.
So sorry for loss . I truly enjoyed working with your mom back in 1988
Cookie Smith
April 19, 2022
Condolences to LaVern Meney, Jean Dobyns and Family in the loss of your Mother and our Aunt Lillian. In The Name Of Jesus, Praying for Our Family during this difficult time. Cherish the Memories. Blessings! Love You!
Gracie Alexander
Family
April 19, 2022
Sending our Condolences Zion Hill Missionary
Laura Freen
Friend
April 18, 2022
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Olivia Duvall
Family
April 18, 2022
My deepest condolences to my cousins, Jean, LaVerne, and Chaka. I remember when we were younger walking over to the Aunty Lillian's house and eating peaches from the trees and picking blackberries, and grapes off the vines. Rest in Peace Aunty Lillian. To my cousins you will be in my thoughts and prayers.
DIEDRA BANKS
Family
April 18, 2022
To the Cottoms and Banks Family, our thoughts and Prayers are with the family.
McKinley and Mathelda Cook
Family
April 18, 2022
Deepest Condolences from Julia, Patrice and Grandchildren
Julia Miles
Family
April 15, 2022
Deepest Condolences to Jean, LaVern, Chaka, and family. So sorry for passing of your loved one. From EBC Pastor Douglas T. Greene First Lady Connie and EBC Family
Julia Miles Church Clerk
Friend
April 15, 2022
Jean,May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Gloria Henderson
April 14, 2022
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.