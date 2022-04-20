Lillian M. Cottoms



Lillian M. Cottoms, 97, of Lignum, VA, transitioned peacefully at her residence with family by her side.



Mrs. Cottoms is survived by her two daughters, Jean Dobyns and LaVern Meney.



A visitation will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, 200 Butternut Drive, Fredericksburg, VA 22408, on Thursday, April 21, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM with the funeral service to follow. The interment will follow at Laurel Hill Memorial Park.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 20, 2022.