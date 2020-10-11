Lillian Fletcher



Lillian L. Fletcher, age 88, passed away in PA on Wednesday, October 7, 2020. She was the wife of the late Thornton L. "T.L." Fletcher. She was born in Spotsylvania, daughter of the late Lawrence & Lillian Mae Sullivan Hicks. Surviving are 4 children: Sandra (Edwin) Grubbs of NC, Deborah (Donald) Stoltzfus of PA, Paul (Sherri) of Unionville, Greg (Brenda) of Spotsylvania, 10 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-granddaughter, 4 brothers: William Hicks of Spotsylvania, Ray Hicks of IL, Milton "Pete" (Ruby) Hicks of Rhoadesville, Larry (Judy) Hicks of NM. She was preceded in death by 2 sisters: Adra Jesburg and Janice Austin. A graveside service will take place in the Laurel Hill Memorial Park, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, on Monday, October 19 at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow at Belmont Baptist Church, 7221 Belmont Road, Mineral, at 2 p.m. the same day. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Missions Fund.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.