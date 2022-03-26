Menu
Linda Boone
Linda Boone

Linda Dolores BOONE, the daughter of the LCOL George M. Boone (USA) and Lillian Wells Boone, died peacefully on 19 March in Henrico. She was a Registered Nurse and served in the Army Nurse Corps volunteering for service in Vietnam where she served in-country from 1970-71 at Da Nang and Qui Nhon. Linda's military awards include the Bronze Star, Army Meritorious Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Vietnam Campaign Medal and two Overseas Bars. Locally she worked as a Neurology staff nurse and night PACU nurse at Mary Washington Hospital before retiring in 2013. She actively participated in Wright's Chapel UMC activities, the Scotchtown Chapter of the DAR and American Legion Post 221. She is survived by sisters Sharon Mayberry and Pamela Sharpe, brothers George and Geoffrey Boone, and numerous nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Remembrance will be held at 10am on Saturday, April 2, at Wright's Chapel UMC in Ladysmith. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Wright's Chapel UMC, Crater Community Hospice and/or the SPCA.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.
