Linda Baggett Heinzmann
Linda Baggett Heinzmann, 70, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
Linda was born in Gadsden, AL. Her family moved to Knoxville, TN, where she grew up and graduated from Bearden High School and from the University of Tennessee.
Linda was the only child of Fred C. Baggett, Jr., and Louise F. Baggett.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Michael Heinzmann; sons David Heinzmann and Robert Heinzmann; daughter Carolyn Stanley; and grandchildren Layne Stanley, Olivia Stanley, and Alexander Heinzmann.
Linda was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother; and the kindest, gentlest soul one could ever hope to know. She was an avid crossword puzzler and a voracious reader who enjoyed nothing more than reading a good book on her patio during warm weather. She enjoyed travel with a particular fondness for Florida beaches and Disney theme parks.
A memorial service for immediate family will be held at Noon on Monday, December 28, at Covenant Funeral Service Fredericksburg.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Fredericksburg, VA Regional Food Bank.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 19, 2020.