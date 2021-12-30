What a brilliant and talented lady Linda was. I first met her on the Walk to Emmaus and thereafter we frequently connected when I ended up on District committees and she was District Treasurer. Linda always cut to the chase. There was no amplification, no hem and haw, no long discussions which went nowhere. She was a fresh breath of air and I can just imagine she is getting the souls in Heaven organized as I write this. My condolences to Kevin, Suzanne, Sabina and Caleb whom I knew better than Mark. However, I wish for ALL Linda´s family a resolution of her physical absence through the knowledge of and many memories of her great impact on all of us whom she knew and worked with on Earth. She was a faithful steward in God´s Earthly Kingdom through New Song, a beloved Lay Speaker on the Old Ashland District when I served as Director and so deserving now of the heavenly throne she has claimed.

Becky Guy December 30, 2021