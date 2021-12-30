Menu
Linda Winslow Perry
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
Linda Winslow Perry

Linda Winslow Perry, of Ashland, Virginia, died at her home on Saturday, December 25, 2021, after a brief illness.

Linda was born in Arlington, Virginia, on July 29, 1946. From an early age, Linda had the entrepreneurial spirit. She hosted View Master "movies," cleaned the stainless-steel surfaces at the Fairfax County Courthouse cafeteria (with her sister Pat), created and ran a kindergarten for the neighborhood families, and drove a school bus. All of these culminated with the founding of Linda W. Perry Taxes at her Spotsylvania County home, eventually growing into needing commercial office space in Ladysmith, then finally moving to its current location in Ashland.

Linda's love of the outdoors took many forms. She played softball at Lee High School and continued to play and coach for several years. When there was a need for Cub Scout Den Leaders, Linda volunteered and served in that role for several years. She did not mind getting dirty: when the Cub Scouts went fishing, Linda taught them how to hook the worms and clean that day's catch too.

Linda loved her United Methodist Church family. She served many roles at the church and district levels. In the (former) Ashland District, Linda served as the treasurer for many, many years. She was also a member of the Board of Missions. Linda was a Certified Lay Speaker with the Virginia Conference and spoke to many congregations across the region. Frequently she preached about generosity with her famous "10 coins" sermon.

Most recently, Linda was a founding member of New Song United Methodist Church in Mechanicsville. She served in many leadership roles: Executive Leadership Team, Staff-Parish Relations (Personnel) Team, Finance Team, and Celebrate Recovery. She also led multiple stewardship campaigns and fundraising efforts, including a personal favorite, the BBQ & Bluegrass Festival. Linda taught "Living for Giving" and was part of many Bible studies and small groups over the years.

Linda was a friend to many and beloved by all. She never met a stranger and was often listed as the first person people met at New Song.

She is survived and loved by her sons, Kevin Perry (Susanne Nobles) and Mark Perry; her sisters, Patricia (Pete) Rice, Janet (Greg) Pierson, and Kathy (David) Benckert; her wonderful grandchildren, Sabina and Caleb Perry; and many nieces and nephews. Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Amos and Doris Winslow, and her brother, Robert Winslow.

A Celebration of Life is to be held on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021 at 10:00 AM at New Song United Methodist Church, 7450 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville, VA 23111. Masks are required and social distancing is encouraged. You are also encouraged to wear something blue, Linda's favorite color. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to support some of Linda's passions: Society of St. Andrew www.endhunger.org; New Song UMC Forward Building Campaign, www.newsongumc.org/forward; Compassion in Jesus' name www.compassion.com

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
31
Celebration of Life
10:00a.m.
New Song United Methodist Church
7450 Colts Neck Road, Mechanicsville, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Linda was a lovely lady and I'm sorry to hear of her passing. She will be missed. My condolences to the family.
Ashton Boucher
February 2, 2022
Much love Miss Linda, You will be missed,condolences to your family, so long for now.
Daryl and Michelle Taylor
Friend
January 9, 2022
A wonderful lady , been doing my taxes for years, she will be greatly missed
Cathy Wright- Rucker
December 31, 2021
My heart is heavy, yet I know you are seeing Jesus face-to-face. To the family, Linda left you a rich legacy. What a wonderful person to know and serve with - Epiphany.
Dr. Joseph Reed
December 31, 2021
Kevin and family, I am so sorry for the loss of such an astounding and phenomenal woman in the lives of so many. Please accept my deepest sympathy for your loss. You will be in my prayers.
Tina Jones
December 31, 2021
What a brilliant and talented lady Linda was. I first met her on the Walk to Emmaus and thereafter we frequently connected when I ended up on District committees and she was District Treasurer. Linda always cut to the chase. There was no amplification, no hem and haw, no long discussions which went nowhere. She was a fresh breath of air and I can just imagine she is getting the souls in Heaven organized as I write this. My condolences to Kevin, Suzanne, Sabina and Caleb whom I knew better than Mark. However, I wish for ALL Linda´s family a resolution of her physical absence through the knowledge of and many memories of her great impact on all of us whom she knew and worked with on Earth. She was a faithful steward in God´s Earthly Kingdom through New Song, a beloved Lay Speaker on the Old Ashland District when I served as Director and so deserving now of the heavenly throne she has claimed.
Becky Guy
December 30, 2021
