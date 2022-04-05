Menu
Linda Schwartz
1942 - 2022
BORN
1942
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
186 Shelton Shop Road
Stafford, VA
Linda Schwartz

Linda Johnson Schwartz, 79, of Fredericksburg, Va., died Friday, April 1.

She was born in Philadelphia, Pa., Aug. 1, 1942, to Howard W. Johnson and Jane Johnson. After her 1964 graduation from Frankford Hospital School of Nursing in Philadelphia, she began a 40 year career in nursing. Her last nursing job before her 2006 retirement was as a medical claims evaluator at GEICO in Fredericksburg, Va., and Honolulu, Hawaii.

A Navy wife, she loved to travel, and was most fond of her time living in Hawaii. In recent years, her favorite place was at her summer home on Hill Lake in Minocqua, Wis., where she was surrounded by a steady stream of visitors, among them family and close friends.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, Henry J.C. Schwartz; two sons, David and Michael; a daughter, Nancy (Bruce) Lichtman; brother, Howard W. Johnson, Jr.; and three grandchildren: Sarah, Benjamin and Samuel Lichtman.

A graveside service will be held on April 6, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA 22172.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at mullinsthompsonstafford.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 5, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.