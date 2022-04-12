Linda Stoner Timmons
The stars twinkled and the heavens opened as a child of God was called home. Linda Stoner Timmons, a resident of Unionville, Va, departed from this life on Friday, April 8, 2022.
Linda was truly a servant to God and was at her happiest of times when she was doing for others and her church. She was a member of Rhoadesville Baptist Church and was a deacon, a Sunday school teacher, active choir member, and served as the clerk of the church for many years.
Linda Stoner Timmons was the youngest child of the late Harvey and Grace Stoner. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Harvey Lee Stoner, Jr. Linda is survived by her siblings, Joan Stoner McClung of Unionville, Va., Donald Stewart Stoner of Phoenix, AZ, and Margaret Rachel Stoner of Rhoadesville, Va. She is also survived by her husband, best friend and soul mate, Howard W. (Dootsie) Timmons of Unionville; her daughter, Wendy Lane Timmons; as well as her beloved granddaughter, Brandi A. Rollins Waugh and husband, Tyler Waugh; and great-granddaughter, Lawson Wells Waugh.
A graduate of Orange County High School and Mary Washington University, Linda served the Circuit Court of Orange County as Chief Deputy, and was the first elected woman to become the Circuit Court Clerk of Orange County. She served in the court systems for 34 years and was well known throughout the Commonwealth of Virginia Circuit Court Association. Linda was a member of the Virginia Court Association, and quickly moved up the ladder, becoming the association's Secretary and then later it's President. She also served on many different committees appointed by the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Virginia.
Linda extended her hand to all who needed her and earned the respect and trust from all that knew her. She touched so many hearts and will always be remembered for her loving spirit; and although she has entered a new realm of glory, we all know she will forever be our guardian angel looking down upon us and extending her hand from heaven, continuing to care for us and always loving us.
A Celebration of Life service for Linda will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at Rhoadesville Baptist Church, Rhoadesville, Va, with Reverend Nancy Stanton McDaniel officiating the service. A reception will be held following the service in the Church's Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made to Rhoadesville Baptist Church, Rhoadesville. An online guestbook is available at johnsoncares.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 12, 2022.