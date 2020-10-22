Lisa Diane Faison



Lisa Diane Faison, 42, peacefully passed away on October 16, 2020.



Lisa is survived by her parents, five siblings and ten nieces and nephews. Lisa loved her family "far beyond the moon".



A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Land of Promise Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 AM.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.