Lisa Diane Faison, 42, peacefully passed away on October 16, 2020.
Lisa is survived by her parents, five siblings and ten nieces and nephews. Lisa loved her family "far beyond the moon".
A viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Friday, October 23, 2020 from 5 PM – 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at Land of Promise Church on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11 AM.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
10 Entries
May the Lord Comfort the Faison Family and the COGATH Family during this time. Our Prayers are with you all. Sister Lisa Loved the Lord with ALL her Heart. She LOVED her Family. Our thoughts and Prayers are with you.
Elder Byron & Lady Norma Trice
Friend
October 21, 2020
God bless and strength to the family .You have our sincere condolences .for the passing of a sweet person like lisa.
Robert Brice
Friend
October 21, 2020
PASTOR/APOSTLE RAYMOND FAISON, MOTHER/LADY EDITH FAISON AND FAMILY; MAY [“G.O.D”] BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY IN THIS TIME OF BEREAVEMENT AND IN THIS TIME OF SORROW; IN JESUS’ ALMIGHTY NAME
DEACON LARRY D. ADAMS, SR. CHAIRMAN OF DEACON BOARD TEMPLE OF DELIVERANCE CHURCH, HCG, INC. 5756 ZACHARY TAYLOR HIGHWAY MINERAL, VIRGINIA 23117
DEACON LARRY ADAMS, SR.
Friend
October 21, 2020
My condolences to the entire Faison family; May God Comfort and strengthen you during this great loss. Lisa was an inspiration to all who knew her. You are in our thoughts and prayers!! Love, Jane and the Johnson family.
Jane Johnson
Friend
October 20, 2020
We would like to give u the Faison family our condolences n the passing of Sis Lisa.. She was a strong warrior.She would keep going no matter what she faced with a smile .We r deeply sorry to hear of her passing.. She will be surely missed. She was such a sweet Sister.May God bless and keep u all n such time as this.. We r praying for u all.. Keep looking up to Jesus for all of our help cometh from Him. We love you.
Elder Robert and Sis Roberta Johnson
October 20, 2020
On behalf of Laurel Hill Memorial Park please accept our deepest condolences. I have worked with the Faison family for many years and it brings a great sadness to my heart to hear about her passing. May she forever be in God's care. James W. Rank Family Service Counselor Laurel Hill Memorial Park
James Rank
Friend
October 19, 2020
On behalf of A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home, we express our deepest condolences during this difficult time. We extend continued prayers of strength and comfort. Our thoughts are with your family.
A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home
October 18, 2020
To Apostle Raymond Faison and family! I was deeply saddened to hear of Lisa's passing! She was a strong woman of God and never let her illness get to her! She was always positive with a smile on her face and she will be missed by all who knew her! May God continue to bless all of you!
Patricia Walters-Jefferson
Friend
October 18, 2020
To Pastor "Apostle" Faison (Raymond), Mother Edith and family,
Praise the Lord family and blessings to each of you. My deepest sympathy, extended condolences and prayers are extended to each of you during your bereavement and the homegoing of Sis Lisa.
May each of you find comfort, in knowing that others share your grief/loss and are praying with you. Cast your care upon him "Jesus" because he cares for each of you. Praying that his grace that's sufficient, will grant each of you courage. faith and strength. Also, may his unconditional love will bring you comfort, healing and peace, in the days weeks and months ahead.
Deepest Sympathy and prayers,
Dea. Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Friend
October 17, 2020
God bless you family! Lisa was such an inspiration! In the midst of her illness she continued to trust and believe in God. The Apostolic Women’s Retreat Committee will truly miss her smile and laughter. Praying for strength for the entire family!