Lois Amanda Gibbons



Lois Amanda Gibbons was called home to her lord and savior on Thursday, December 23, 2021.



In her 84 years, Lois served in the United States Air Force and US Government. A loving wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother; Lois wore many hats and wore them all beautifully. She was a member of St. William of York Catholic Church for 40 years. She was a wonderful woman who will be missed dearly.



Survived by her husband, Robert Gibbons; daughter, Tara Appelbaum; brother, Wayne Goodnow; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.



The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, December 29 at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford, with a rosary at 6 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30 at St. William of York Catholic Church. In the Spring of 2022 Lois will be laid to rest in her hometown of Shelburne, MA.



Special appreciation to Lois' caregivers, Heather Wood and Carolyn Arndt, and to her neighbors Anita and Dave Bolt.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 28, 2021.