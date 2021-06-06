Lois Michell
Be Thou At Peace. Lois Michell, 87, of Falls Run, Stafford County passed away peacefully in the presence of family on Wednesday June 2, 2021, at her daughter's home in Nokesville, after battling cancer as well as congestive heart disease. In the end it was the cancer to which she succumbed, but not without putting up "the good fight." Lois was a member of Saint Mary of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Fredericksburg. Prior to Saint Mary's, Lois was a long-time member of Our Lady of Angels Catholic Church, Woodbridge.
Lois loved and Lois lived and she was terrific in both. And she was strong. Lois is fondly remembered as a sister, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, neighbor and fellow Parishioner to so many from Philadelphia, PA, where she was born, to Virginia Beach, Woodbridge and Stafford where she also lived, raised her family, and then retired.
After graduating West Philadelphia High School in 1952, Lois received training in Corporate Bookkeeping and went to work for Standard Oil Co. Married once in 1959 to Joseph A. Michell III, Ridley Park, PA, (d. 1985) Lois joined the Catholic Church and had the first of her five children early in 1963 and raised a family. She moved from Philadelphia to Virginia Beach in 1969 and a few years later to Woodbridge where she remained until retiring to the Falls Run Community in Stafford in 2002. Of note, Lois selected the first residential lot in the now 2-decade established retirement community (55+) named Falls Run. Returning to full-time work in mid-life to support her family, Lois retired from Mobil Oil Co. in 2000 and quickly replaced the long office hours with volunteerism and service in her parish and in her local community. For fun in retirement, and for the grandchildren living close by, Grandma never missed a game, a swim meet, or a school event at Seton School or at Saint John Paul the Great Catholic High School. Lois was also active at Falls Run and leaves behind many dear friends and neighbors. The family thanks the Saint Mary and Falls Run communities for extending a very full life of their mother with purpose.
Lois' legacy is found within her family and she is survived by her children and their families including Joe Michell (Lori) of Brooklyn, NY, Kimberly Michell (Andy Dalrymple) of Nokesville, Michael Michell (Sandy) of Alexandria, Richard Michell (Megan) of Bend, OR, and Sharon Carron (Brian) of Gurnee, IL; grandchildren AJ, Nicole Michell (Chas Bogatz) of Brooklyn, NY, Emily, Kalli, Drew, Jerry, Andre Michell (Taylor) of Pittsburgh, PA, Corrie, Caleb, Maddie, Aidan, and Graham; great-grandson George; younger sisters Margie Stetz (nee Stewart) of Levittown, PA and Virginia VanHest (nee Stewart) of Wrightstown, NJ; and her younger brother Richard Stewart of Higgins, PA. So many other family and friends remember her as well. Lois was preceded in death by her husband of 26 years, Joe Michell; her parents Richard Caleb Stewart and Ester Mildred Stewart (nee Morgan); two sisters Joan Stewart Hodges and Ruthie Stewart; one nephew Walter Hodges; and numerous other friends and neighbors.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 10 (Rosary 6:30 p.m.) at Covenant Funeral Service, Stafford, 1310 Courthouse Rd. Stafford, VA 22554. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 11, at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Church, 1009 Stafford Ave Fredericksburg, VA 22401. The Archbishop of the Military Services Timothy P. Broglio, originally from the Diocese of Cleveland, will celebrate the Funeral Mass along with Parochial Vicar Fr. Sean Koehr. Some of her "Grands" will serve as pallbearers. Interment will follow at Noon on Tuesday, June 15 in Stonewall Memory Gardens, 12004 Lee Hwy Manassas, VA 20109.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Archdiocese for the Military Services, USA, (https://www.milarch.org
) and please do something nice for a friend or family member and be generous in all things, but especially with your time which you give to others.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 6, 2021.