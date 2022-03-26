Lois "Patty" Smith



Lois Patricia "Patty" Smith of Stafford, VA was a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She went to be with the Lord after a long courageous battle with illness on March 17, 2022 at the age of 61.



She was born on October 18, 1960 in Washington, DC; the daughter to Samuel and Marilyn (Harward) Bradberry. She grew up in Arlington, VA and attended Barcroft Elementary School, Kenmore Jr. High School, and graduated from Wakefield High School in 1979. She loved to play softball, spend time with friends and family, and had an undeniable bond with her twin sister, Karen (Bradberry) Dunleavy. In the early 1980's, she worked for The Drug Enforcement Administration before leaving to raise her children.



She was a devoted mother and grandmother; caring deeply for everyone. Her happiest of times was spent loving on her children and grandchildren. Her heart, soul, and smile instantly lit up any room she entered. She was well-loved by all. Toknow her was to love her. She enjoyed baking and was well known for her cake business, "Patty Cakes," that she had many years ago. She loved to travel. And was an avid Washington Nationals fan. She went back to work in the late 1990's and worked close to 20 years for Stafford County Public Schools before retiring in 2016.



She is survived by her two loving children, Aaron B. Smith (Jessica) of Savannah, GA and Ashley P. (Jacob) Barber of Spotsylvania, VA; three grandchildren, Alexis, Adrianna and Justin Barber; her twin sister Karen Dunleavy (Brad) of Mt. Washington, KY; niece Rebekah Samuels; one brother, Samuel Bradberry (Marlene) of Geneva, IL; her mother, Marilyn Bradberry of Alexander City, AL and her long time life partner Warren Miduch.



Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service in Fredericksburg, VA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Columbia Gardens in Arlington, VA.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 26, 2022.