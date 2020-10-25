Lora Gay Bowman
Lora Gay Bowman, 86, of Spotsylvania County, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born in Dickerson County, VA on September 7, 1934.
Gay is survived by her children, Judy Green, and her husband, David, Devain Bowman, and his fiancé, Kathy, Robert Bowman, and his wife, Kathy, Ellen Bowman, and her long time companion, Cheryl Morgan, Patricia Carter, Roger Carter, and Lisa Rodriguez; and many other foster children that she loved like her own; 11 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving extended families.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Arvil; and two grandchildren, Beth Ann Bowman and Brian Kearns.
Gay's family will receive friends from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday, October 26, 2020 at Found and Sons Funeral Chapels, 10719 Courthouse Road, Fredericksburg. A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in the funeral home chapel. Burial will follow in Quantico National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her name to St Jude Children's Hospital.
Condolences may be shared with her family online at foundandsons.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 25, 2020.