Lottie Marie Walker



JANUARY 17, 1950 - SEPTEMBER 27, 2021



Lottie M. Walker 71, of Ruther Glen, Virginia received her Angel Wings on Monday September 27,2021 at Spotsylvania Regional Center. Marie was 1 of 9 children born in Alexandria, Virginia. She grew up in Nelson County Virginia known as Walton's Mountain. Marie loved her family and music. Always assisting others.



Marie is survived by her husband Clay G Walker of the home and there 3 children. Son Jason (Stacy) Pugh, Deanna Arcenia (Bob), Summer Spurlin (Ronnie). Three stepchildren John Walker, Debbie Collins and Michelle Walker. Five beautiful grandchildren-Devin Walker ,Vickie Walker, Cora Walker, Renee Pugh and David Pugh.



Siblings: Margaret Roberts, Imogene (Rex) Roberts, Carlton (Shirley) Pugh, Bobby (Susie) Pugh, Roland (Cathie) Pugh.



Marie was predeceased by her parents Russell E. & Katherine M. Pugh, Sister Dorothy(Aubrey) Maupin, Brother Russell (Joyce) Pugh and Sister Nancy (Paul) Shifflett.



Marie leaves behind numerous Nephews and Nieces. Good friend Charlotte Stephens.



We were very blessed to have Marie in our lives. The family get togethers with music and dancing. Heaven gained a very talented and musical angel. Until we meet again. Fly High Marie you are greatly missed and loved.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 8, 2021.