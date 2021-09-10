Menu
Louis Vernon Hockaday
Louis Vernon Hockaday, 83, of Spotsylvania County passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at his home. He was born on May 21, 1938 to the late John Baylor and Lois Drucilla Morefield Hockaday.

Louis graduated from Spotsylvania High School and later went on to be the owner-operator of Marye Saw and Mower Parts for over 40 years. Louis taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School at Travellers Rest Baptist Church. He married his loving wife, Beverly Lacy Hockaday in 1960.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Beverly; sons, Vernon "Butch" Hockaday (Connie), John "Dan" Hockaday (Donna), Amos Hockaday, and Shawn Hockaday (Dana); and grandchildren Cassie, Mitchell, Hannah, Hunter, and Hugh. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Spencer.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 12, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A private graveside service will be held at the Hockaday Family Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
12
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Covenant Funeral Service
4801 Jefferson Davis Highway, Fredericksburg, VA
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
My sincerest condolences to the family for the loss of your dad. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Shannon Mills-Mattive
September 20, 2021
