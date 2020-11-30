Louisa McAllister
Louisa Hubbard McAllister (DeVore), 81 years of age, of Springfield, VA, passed away at 11 AM on November 22, 2020 in the Woodbine Nursing Home in Alexandria, Virginia
Louisa (Lou) was born in Christiansburg Virginia, a second child for Louis Dexter and Ellen Osterbind Hubbard on September 8, 1939.
Her first marriage was to Howard McAllister in April of 1957. They gave birth to William West McAllister and Ellen Reed McAllister. Divorce was granted in August 19, 1974. She had a long career in the military side of the government, first the Army and then the Navy. She began as a GS 7 and retired at 15. During her employment she completed an undergraduate program and then earned a Master's Degree at George Mason University. She also completed a graduate program with the Industrial College of the Armed Forces, in 1993, which led to her becoming the only Environmental Specialist in the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy at that time. She received many awards for achievement during her exemplary career. In 1991, she married, Phillip Wayne DeVore.
She, her mother and her daughter have all been Daughters of the American Revolution, DAR.
Louisa was preceded in death by both parents, her brother Louis Dexter (Son) Hubbard, her sister Ellen Amanda (Mandy) Sedwick
and Mandy's beloved spouse, Michael.
She is survived by her Husband, Phillip Wayne DeVore, of Springfield, VA, her sister Mary Charles Blakebrough of Durham, NC, and her two daughters, her Brother, Carter Clarke Hubbard and his wife Barbara, of Savannah GA, and their son; and her brother's Widow Gina Hubbard. She is also survived by her children, Ellen Reed McAllister, Married to Donald Ashmead in Henderson NV, and William West McAllister and his wife, Marsha, of Bristow VA. Also surviving are her cherished grandchildren, Riley McAllister who is in Bristow and Marley McAllister in Oviedo, Fl.
Louisa was a long time member of the Episcopal Church, but was inactive in later years (She and Phillip were married in the Good Shepard Episcopal Church in Burke, VA.)
A visitation will be held Thursday December 3rd 2020 at 12:00pm located at Demaine Funeral Home, Springfield Va. and a funeral service at 1:00pm. (Due to Covid-19 restrictions, the visitation is limited to 25 people at a time and a limit of 50 people at the funeral service) Interment will be Friday December 4th at 10:00am at Oak Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg Va. Online streaming of the funeral service can be found at www.demainefunerals.com
In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest contributions to the Fairfax Humane Society or Louisa's favorite Charity: Smile Train.
The family wishes to thank Dr. David Schreiner for his years of excellent care, and the many fine people at Woodbine Nursing Home who loved her in her final months.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 30, 2020.