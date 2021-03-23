Louise Fulp Dodd
Louise Fulp Dodd of Tellico Village Loudon, TN was born on November 11, 1916 and died March 22, 2021.
She and James owned Mokor Bakery in Henderson, NC in the thirties and forties. They then moved to Richmond, VA where they owned Dodd's 5&10 Store. While living in Richmond, Louise completed her bachelor's degree in education and became a fourth grade teacher in Chesterfield County, VA. Later they moved to King George, VA where she taught fourth grade in Stafford County. She often joked that no matter how long she stayed in school, she never got out of fourth grade.
She was predeceased by her husband, James Arthur Dodd and her son, Charles Thomas Dodd (Jyl).
Survivors include son James, Dodd, Jr. And daughter Nancy Dodd Heathcote (Will) all of Tellico Village Loudon, TN. She is also survived by six grandchildren: David Heathcote (Suzette) of Northville, MI; Sandra Heathcote Murphy (Timothy) of Pasadena MD; Linda Heathcote Mitchell (Gregory) of Pittsburgh, PA; Jessica Dodd Custer (John) of Windsor, CO; Evelyn Dodd Clercx of Omaha, NE and Jason Dodd (Jessica) of Meridian, ID. Her great-grandchildren are Mary, Nicholas and Grace Heathcote; Caitlin and Victoria Murphy; Ross, Clark and Quinn Mitchell; Tara, Sienna, Charlie and Madeline Dodd; Elaine Dimock, Aiden and Austin Clerex; and Cameron and Chloe Custer.
Graveside services will be held in King George, VA at a date and time yet to be determined.
The family wishes to thank the staff of the Memory Care Unit at The Neighborhood at Tellico Village, and Caris Hospice Care.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Louise Dodd. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 23, 2021.