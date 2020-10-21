Menu
Lucian John Ware Jr.
1941 - 2020
BORN
1941
DIED
October 13, 2020
Lucian Ware, Jr.

Lucian "John" Ware, Jr., 79, of Spotsylvania, VA passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in the comfort of his home on October 13, 2020.

Lucian is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Grace Ware; children, Carolyn Fisher, Earl Ware (Tracey), Linda Alsop (Lewis, Jr.), Patricia Ware and Tameka Ware; grandchildren, Cynthia Alsop, Jennifer Alsop, Megan Combs (Aljerome), Nicholas Ware and DeVante Batts; great-grandchildren, Jayden Coleman, Dakota Combs, Sebastian Combs and Jayda Coleman; sister, Hannah Edler; four sisters-in-law, Ruby Ware, Viola Williams, Bernice Ware and Libbie Ware.

A walk-through viewing will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Saturday, October 24th from 5 PM – 7 PM and one hour before the funeral service. A funeral service will be held at A.L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home on Sunday, October 25th at 1 PM. Interment will be held at the Ware-Harris Family Cemetery on Dickinson Road in Partlow, VA.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
24
Viewing
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Oct
25
Viewing
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Oct
25
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
200 Butternut Drive , Fredericksburg, VA 22408
Funeral services provided by:
A. L. Bennett and Son Funeral Home - Fredericksburg
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
20 Entries
To Grace and family of Lucian Ware, Jr.
My deepest sympathies are with you in the loss of your husband, father, and grandfather. May God's love and peace be with each of you and just continue to look to Him for his healing grace!
Rita Robinson HENRY
Classmate
October 20, 2020
Our deepest sympathies! Your family is in our thoughts and prayers.
Tomalyn Whittle
Friend
October 20, 2020
The loss of a loved one is never easy, but know we are with you through your grief.
Carol Thompson-Jones
October 20, 2020
Dear Grace and Family, It is with deep sympathy and and heart felt condolences I extend to you and family, regarding John's departure! May our Loving GOD comfort You and Love ones, during your time of bereavement! Will be praying for your family's strength and comfort in the LORD!

Respectfully,

Bro. Robert Beale
Robert Beale
Friend
October 20, 2020
Heartfelt condolences to your family. May God continue to bless and keep you during this time of sorrow. You are constantly in my prayers.
Barbra Sanders
Friend
October 20, 2020
To Cousin John’s gracious wife and beautiful children,

We know that there’s no words nor acts of kindness that could fill the emptiness of his physical being but through God‘s grace and mercy with the acceptance of His Will may his spiritual being gleam forever in your hearts with his awesome jolly smile.

Respectfully submitted by the children of Hilda Carter Boggs, AKA Cousin Hilda
Kathy Carter
Family
October 20, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I'm a friend of Pat's rode the van to and from work in Falls Church, VA.
Jenny Ellington
Friend
October 19, 2020
Patrice Lewis
Friend
October 19, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Robin Slaughter
Friend
October 17, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Keith Stewart
Friend
October 17, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Robert Lee Cole Sr.
Family
October 16, 2020
To Grace and the Ware family, you have our deepest and heartfelt sympathy during your time of sorrow. Earth has no sorrow that Heaven cannot heal.
We're lifting up the family in prayer.

Phil & Maude Edwards
Phil Edwards
Friend
October 16, 2020
We are sending condolences and heartfelt prayers to the family. Deacon Lucian "Big Shorty" Ware we thank GOD for you and may heaven smile upon you!!!!
Pastor Dwight Hargrove
Friend
October 16, 2020
TO GRACE & FAMILY,
We are sending our heartfelt sympathy to You and your family Keep your hands in God Hands and He will guard you through We will miss John but God know best. Earl & Tracie, you are in our prayer.
Otelia Ford and Family.
Otelia Ford
Friend
October 16, 2020
Mrs Grace, Pat and Ware family,

Thinking of you and sending prayers of peace and comfort during this most difficult time.
Allison Owens
Friend
October 16, 2020
Sending healing prayers and comforting hugs. I am so sorry for your loss.
Joyce & Tameka Bentley
Friend
October 15, 2020
Thinking and praying for you all. Let me know if I can do anything
Rebecca Carter
October 15, 2020
To "Mom" Grace and Family,
You are all in our hearts and prayers at this time of loss. May God guide and comfort you.
Charliss Green
Friend
October 15, 2020
Ms. Grace and family,
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief during this time. We are also sending our deepest sympathies and prayers to your.
Melinda & James Reynolds
Friend
October 15, 2020
To Grace and the Ware Family,

May God's grace that's sufficient bring you peace, comfort and healing during this difficult time.

John "Lucian" was a hard working man whom I admired. He always greeted me with a smile and kind words and will be greatly missed.

My deepest sympathy, prayers and condolence are extended to you all.

Prayers,

Dea. Jose A. Brown
Jose Brown
Friend
October 14, 2020