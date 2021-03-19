George and Garner & Ellis families: I was so sorry to hear of Lucy's passing. It happened on what would've been Mom's 86th birthday (I just realized). She always made me laugh, and was always so very kind to me. Most of my memories of her are from running in & out of the phone co. business office on William St. or in & out of your home back in the day. This is one of the most difficult times of being an only child. Hugs.

Pat Coffey April 3, 2021