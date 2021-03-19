Lucy Ann Ellis Garner
Lucy Ann Ellis Garner, 94, a Fredericksburg native passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
She was the daughter of the late Jake and Kate Ellis. Mrs. Garner, widow of George W. "Bill" Garner, was a life member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.
Mrs. Garner was an honor graduate of James Monroe High School class of 1943. She retired as assistant business manager from Verizon (formerly C. and P. Telephone Co.) in 1989. She was a member of Soroptimist International, Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Elks Auxiliary, Mary Ball Women's Club, Fredericksburg Women's Club, and Confederate Ridge Garden Club. Lucy enjoyed membership at Fredericksburg Country Club playing golf, bridge and relaxing at the pool.
She is survived by her son, George W. Garner Jr. (Jane) of Richmond; and two grandchildren Katherine A. (Kate) Garner of Fairfax, VA, and George W. "Will" Garner III of Richmond; and several nephews.
Services will be private.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 19, 2021.