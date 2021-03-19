Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Lucy Ann Ellis Garner
Lucy Ann Ellis Garner

Lucy Ann Ellis Garner, 94, a Fredericksburg native passed away on Sunday, March 14, 2021.

She was the daughter of the late Jake and Kate Ellis. Mrs. Garner, widow of George W. "Bill" Garner, was a life member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church.

Mrs. Garner was an honor graduate of James Monroe High School class of 1943. She retired as assistant business manager from Verizon (formerly C. and P. Telephone Co.) in 1989. She was a member of Soroptimist International, Mary Washington Hospital Auxiliary, Eastern Star, Elks Auxiliary, Mary Ball Women's Club, Fredericksburg Women's Club, and Confederate Ridge Garden Club. Lucy enjoyed membership at Fredericksburg Country Club playing golf, bridge and relaxing at the pool.

She is survived by her son, George W. Garner Jr. (Jane) of Richmond; and two grandchildren Katherine A. (Kate) Garner of Fairfax, VA, and George W. "Will" Garner III of Richmond; and several nephews.

Services will be private.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 19, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
8 Entries
George and Garner & Ellis families: I was so sorry to hear of Lucy's passing. It happened on what would've been Mom's 86th birthday (I just realized). She always made me laugh, and was always so very kind to me. Most of my memories of her are from running in & out of the phone co. business office on William St. or in & out of your home back in the day. This is one of the most difficult times of being an only child. Hugs.
Pat Coffey
April 3, 2021
So sorry to hear about Lucy. She was always nice to me and sent me a Christmas plant. Prayers to you and your family.
Tammy S Strother
March 28, 2021
Your mom was a wonderful person. We will miss her dearly. She was a dear friend to my mom, her kindness and sense of humor will be missed.
Kim McClernon (Phyllis Poppen)
March 22, 2021
Mrs. Garner was a very nice lady. I saw her most frequently when she was in Falls Run the last time. My sympathies to her family.
Sandra Leu
March 20, 2021
George and Jane... George... Sorry to hear of your Mom's passing. Will be thinking of you doing this time.
Betty J. Ranson
March 20, 2021
Mrs. Garner worked with my mom Brenda Sanders for many years with the telephone company. What a sweet lady she was.
Patricia Clift
March 19, 2021
George I´ve always thought so much of your mom. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family during your time of loss
Robin Bowie Brown
March 19, 2021
Lucy Ann and my mother worked together for many years at the "telephone company," as they called it. She attended my mother's funeral, and I will attend hers in spirit.
Rebecca Danello
March 19, 2021
Showing 1 - 8 of 8 results