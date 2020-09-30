Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Lydia "Polly" Stewart
1936 - 2020
BORN
1936
DIED
2020
Lydia "Polly" Stewart

On Wednesday, September 23, 2020, Lydia "Polly" Pauline Pratt Stewart slept quietly into eternal rest at Heritage Hall Healthcare Center in King George, VA. She was born on November 24, 1936 to the late Allen and Ruth Pratt.

Polly, attended John J. Wright High School in Spotsylvania County. Her work career included employment with the former People's Drug Store, and the hotel cleaning service. She was a dedicated worker until she retired.

Polly was married to Beverley Stewart, Sr. From this union, eight children were born. In addition to her parents, Polly was predeceased by her husband Beverley Stewart, Sr. and daughters Joyce "Gee Gee" Pendleton and Cynthia Stewart.

Polly's life will be cherished by her loving family: two daughters: Lydia "Sherry" Daniels (Duane) and Felicia Hampton (William); three sons: Beverley "Sparky" Stewart, Jr. (Cheryl), Marcellus Stewart (Pam), and Jules "Beatle" Stewart (Tracy); 18 grandchildren, including two grandchildren she raised, Roxanne Rollins (P.J.) and Jamar Stewart; 23 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; three sisters: Joyce Smith, Lenora Pratt, and Maxine Pratt; one brother Allen Pratt and son-in-law Michael Pendleton.

Online condolences may be expressed to Polly's family at foundandsons.com.

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Found & Sons Funeral Chapel
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.