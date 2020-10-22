Menu
Obituaries
Lynne Guilfoyle

Lynne Guilfoyle, 70, of Fawn Lake passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020. She fought cancer bravely for nearly four years.

She leaves her husband, James Guilfoyle; three children: Matthew, Michael and Molly; daughter-in-law Christy Guilfoyle and son-in-law Steve Lippincott; and her four grandchildren: Jack, Maggie, Keira, and AJ.

Lynne grew up in Peekskill, NY, and went to college at Ohio Wesleyan University where she met her husband Jim. They were married for 48 years. A Navy veteran, she also held a Master's Degree in Education from George Mason University. A first grade teacher in Prince William County schools for 15 years, she retired from Rockledge Elementary in 2009. In retirement, she became an avid, highly skilled quilter, making well in excess of 100 quilts that she gave away to family, friends, and veterans. With her husband, she traveled to over 30 countries and all seven continents.

Lynne leaves a legacy of love and caring for her family, and all her friends, and will always be remembered for her smile and infectious laugh.

There will be a celebration of life service on November 15 from 2 to 4 p.m.at Fawn Lake Country Club. All who knew her are welcome to attend.

Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 22, 2020.
