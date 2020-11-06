M. Catherine "Rena" Smith
Marian Catherine (Rena) Smith, 97, of Spotsylvania County entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at her home. She was the middle child of eleven born to Oswald and Maggie Chewning Smith. She was also a Methodist by faith. Catherine graduated in 1941 from Spotsylvania High School in the first graduating class of the new school. She worked for the FMC plant for 20 ½ years, then later retired from the J C Penney Company to become a "Nanny" for three of her great-nephews, the Snelson boys. Rena was loved by all and once loved to cook, to read and do find-a-word puzzles. She was famous for her sweet tea, chocolate cake and sweet potato pie.
In addition to her parents, Rena was preceded in death by four brothers; Garnett, Carroll, Marvin and Oswald Smith, Jr., four sisters: Mary Catlett, Dorothy Grow, Alice Grow and Annie Belle Grow, and one of those great-nephews, Jimmy Snelson. She is survived by two sisters, Lorace Coe of Spotsylvania County and Arnell Steckler of the home, a special niece/caregiver, Donna Snelson as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also had a very special caregiver, Nikole Skaza, from the At Home Care Agency.
Relatives and friends are invited to Rena's visitation at Laurel Hill Funeral Home, 10127 Plank Rd, Spotsylvania, VA on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 from 11:00 AM until time of Graveside Service in the park at 12:00 PM. Pallbearers will be James Snelson, Timothy Snelson, Dylan Snelson, Earl Catlett, Roger Catlett, Allen Catlett and Gueron Cowan, all nephews of the deceased. Online condolences and fond memories of Rena may be offered to the family at www.laurelhillfuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 6, 2020.