Mabel Chenault



Mabel Loving Chenault, 84, of Supply, entered her heavenly home on September 20, 2020. She passed away surrounded by family at the Essex House Assisted Living Facility in Tappahannock, Virginia, after a long well fought battle with Alzheimers. Born July 22, 1936, in Caroline County, to the late John and Mattie Loving, she was a faithful member of Enon Baptist Church. She loved to share memories of her 34 years as a loyal and well respected Post Mistress of Supply. Coming from a close knit large family, Mabel was known for her feisty but friendly personality and had a passion for spending time with her children, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and friends. Upon her passing, Mabel entered Heaven welcomed by her Loving husband of 50 years, Otis. They were married on August 31, 1957 and Otis passed on June 17, 2008. Mabel is survived by her one son , Mark Chenault and his wife Jennifer and one daughter Cheryl Stamper and her husband, Fred all of Supply; four cherished grandchildren, Jessica Johnson and her husband Matthew, Amanda Stamper, Morgan and Brandon Chenault.; two great grandchildren, Adaline and Graham Johnson; six sisters, Christine Fogg, Mary "Lizzy " Hockaday, Martha Morris, Pauline "Polly" Loving, Lily Andrews, Shirley Parr; four brothers, Robert Loving, John "Johnnie Boy" Loving, Luther Loving, George Kelly Loving; and one sister in law Phyllis " Sis" Ellis; and many nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her sister Frances Taylor and brother James "Frau" Loving. A Celebration of Life will be held 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 in the Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. Interment will follow in Enon Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 until service time on Tuesday at the funeral home. Please be advised that current state guidelines will apply to all in attendance, including social distancing and appropriate face covering. Memorial contributions may be made to Enon Baptist Church Cemetery Fund. A special thank you to all those who cared for her in her final days, especially her loyal care giver Ethel "Tiny " Wilson, the staff of Essex House, Hospice of Virginia and Americare Plus.

