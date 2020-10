Mae Elaine "Cootchie" Monteith



Died October 6, 2020 at her home in Locust Grove. She will be missed by her children Stephanie, Marsha, and Aaron, her sister Jeannie, and brothers John and Kevin and by many family and friends. She was known as Mamaw by her nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Graveside services will be held 10am on October 13th at Laurel Hill Funeral Home and Memorial Park. Please send flowers to Laurel Hill Funeral Home in memory of her.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.