Mae Pulliam Ramones
Mae Pulliam Ramones, 90, of Spotsylvania passed away peacefully at home on Friday, April 15, 2022 surrounded by her loved ones.
Mae was well known in the area for her welcoming smile during her hostess positions at Hot Shoppes and Bob Evans and while serving residents in the dining facility at Wilburn Gardens. Most recently, she enjoyed spending her time with family.
Mae is survived by her children, Carl Lee Richardson (Angie), Sherri Palmer (David), Kimberly McBee, Pamela Amorosi (Craig); step-daughter Twana Martin; 31 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and numerous loving nieces, nephews, cousins, and in-laws.
She was predeceased by her husband, Felipe Ramones; son Jerry W. Richardson III (Carol); grandsons Seth Richardson and Baby Paul Daigle; brother Emmett Roy Pulliam; and sister Anne Elizabeth Tipton.
The family expresses sincere gratitude for the loving care Mae received from the At Home Care and Hospice of Fredericksburg team.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 22 at Fredericksburg Full Gospel Fellowship. For those unable to attend, a livestream service should be available via the church YouTube and Facebook pages.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the charity of your choice
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Apr. 19, 2022.