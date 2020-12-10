Major Jim Madison
Major Jim Henderson Madison, 89, USAFR retired, of Port Royal, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020, at his home, surrounded by family.
Son of the late Linwood and Hazel Madison. He served in the Army during the Korean conflict. He then served in the Air Force Reserve. He retired from McDonnell Douglas Aerospace.
Survivors include long-time companion, Elaine Powers, children Linda (Craig), Ronald (Jan) and Michael; 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; siblings, Maxine, L.M., Melvin and Gene; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
He was predeceased by siblings, Grethel Whittaker, Carrie "Sis" Frazier, Linwood Madison, Billy Madison, Margaret Jones, Margie Hall, Audrey Merriman and Jesse Madison.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Montague Baptist Church, King George, with the service at 1:30. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Online guest book available at www.storkefuneralhome.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 10, 2020.