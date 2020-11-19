Mamie Andrews



Mamie L. Andrews (Mize) died peacefully Nov. 15, 2020, at her home in Austinville, Va. with family by her side. She was born Dec. 2, 1937, in Spotsylvania Va. Survivors include: sister Jean Wilcox, son Vernon & Terri Andrews of Bluefield Va, daughter Michele Bass & Bubba Martin of Henrico Va., son-in-law Danny Stefurak of King William Va. several grandkids, great and great-great grandkids and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be at Bennetts Funeral Home of Mechanicsville on Fri. Nov. 20, 2020 from 6 to 8 pm. Funeral services will be at Bennetts Funeral Home on Sat. Nov. 21, 2020 at 1 pm. Burial will be in the Signal Hill Cemetery on Tues. Nov. 24, 2020 at 3 pm.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 19, 2020.