Marcus Sisemore Gatlin
Retired Chief Petty Officer Marcus Sisemore Gatlin, 85, of Stafford, Virginia, passed away on December 15, 2020 at Stafford Hospital due to heart failure.
Marcus Sisemore Gatlin was born in Newport, Arkansas to Col. Isaac Albert Gatlin and Evadna Sisemore Gatlin on April 28, 1935. He grew up with his brother, Al Gatlin and his sister, Patricia Gatlin, both preceded him death.
He graduated in 1954 from Paris High School, this is where he met Julia Frances Davis, of whom he married. He joined the Navy and served for over 22 years achieving the rank of Chief Petty Officer.
Mr. Marcus Gatlin served as a deacon at various churches during his lifetime, where he last served at First Baptist Church of Newport News, VA. Marcus' experience in the United States Navy played a very important role in his life. He frequently pointed out that the Navy taught him the value of discipline, teamwork, and investing in a cause larger than himself. He would often explain to loved ones how these values contributed to him serving as a deacon, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He and his spouse, Julia Frances Davis Gatlin, were married for nearly 62 years before her passing in 2017. They are survived by his sister-in-law, Faye Lee of Chesapeake, VA; three children and their spouses, his oldest son, Ronald Wayne Gatlin and Joyce Sharpe Gatlin of Mt. Pleasant SC, his daughter, Anne Elizabeth Gatlin-Tolbert and Michael Tolbert of Stafford, VA, and his youngest son, Marcus Harold Gatlin and Laura Steele Gatlin of Elyria, OH; 10 Grandchildren, Khristopher Tolbert, Wayne Gatlin, Nora Tolbert, Paul Gatlin, Brittany Gatlin, Kyle Tolbert, Melissa Gatlin, Meredith Gatlin Weiksner, Ashley Gatlin, and Philip Gatlin; 16 great-grandchildren, Nick, Paige, Brooke, Liam, Wyatt, Aria, Emily, Elliott, Eden, Kaleigh, Addison, Warren, Mariana, Coy, Marielle, and Case; and lots of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held in the spring of 2021.
In Lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in remembrance of Marcus Gatlin to the America Heart Association
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2020.