Marcus Walter Heth
Marcus Walter Heth, 65, of Locust Grove passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 in Holden Beach, North Carolina.
He was born on September 24, 1955 in Worland, Wyoming, a son of the late Arne Heth and his Mother, Pat Heth (Gene). Marcus was a loving husband and a father who cherished and adored his daughters. He was a founder of the software company Versatility and valued his peers and employees. Marcus enjoyed boating, woodworking, and the beautiful sunsets at the lake. He was proud of completing his 5th triathlon sprint. He was a member of Wilderness Community Church and worshipped with Pastor Keith Boyette.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Heth; two daughters, Rebecca and Rachel Heth; sister Mara Majane (Paul); brother Erik Heth; three Aunts, Joanne Grimes, Carol Walz (Steve) and Marlene Burnison; two uncles Roger McHaney and Jeffrey McHaney; nephew Jason Majane (Lindsay); and niece Sara Majane. Marcus was fortunate to enjoy long valued friendships with Keith Roberts and Dave Drucker.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. A service will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at Wilderness Community Church, with Pastor Kang Uk Lee officiating. Interment will follow in Laurel Hill Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made to Wilderness Community Church, 10501 Plank Road Spotsylvania, VA 22553.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Nov. 30, 2020.