Margaree Eveland
Margie Eveland, 81 of Fredericksburg VA. Died September 19, 2020 At Mary Washington Hospital.
Mrs. Eveland is proceeded in death by her beloved brother Roy W. Bowling SR.
She leaves behind two nieces, Annette Cahill and Tammy Alfonso; two nephews, Roy Bowling JR. and Allen Kerns and many friends.
The family will receive friends and family at 10:00am on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Gardens for a small service to honor Mrs. Eveland.
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonstafford.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 11, 2020.