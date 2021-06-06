Margaret (Toni) Brown



Margaret Lynn Brown, (Toni). age 82, of Stafford County, passed away on May 30, 2021, in her home with loved ones by her side. She is survived by her loving husband Robert Brown, 3 daughters Stephanie Rosario (John), Lori Smith, Robin Cooper (Ernie), a daughter-in-law Brenda Brown, 10 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her two sons Michael Rock and Raymond Brown.



Toni was born November 5, 1938, in Los Angeles, CA to Michael and Nellie O'Brien. She was raised in the San Francisco Bay area and after high school graduation, started her career as a bookkeeper. She and Bob retired in 2003 and moved to Fredericksburg, VA and fell in love with their Falls Run Community.



She always had a creative talent and enjoyed playing the piano, sewing, knitting, writing poems and drawing. After retirement she explored her passion for art and drawing and became an accomplished colored pencil artist. Toni loved spending time with family, traveling, going to movies, swimming and was an avid reader.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 6, 2021.