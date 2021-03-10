Menu
Margaret Davis Decatur
Margaret Davis Decatur

Margaret "Margi" Davis Decatur, 72, of Lake Monticello, Virginia passed away on March 2nd, 2021 at her home.

Born August 18th, 1948 in Cobleskill, New York, she was the daughter of Edwin and Anna Davis. She was the loving wife of Richard "Rick" Decatur and cherished mother of Tammi and Angela Decatur. She had one grandson, Davis Cirillo.

Margi loved cooking, shopping, and taking care of her family. Her love of boating led to a year long, 12,000 mile tour of the intercoastal waterways called the Great Loop. Margi was also a life-long Lions Club Member and former President. She is remembered as an energetic, outgoing and loving friend, wife and mother.

She is survived by five sisters and one brother; Donna Klungle of Troy, MI, Betty Lou Nozer of The Villages, FL, Joann McGuire of Lopez, PA, Karen Davis of The Villages, Barbara Hart of Tampa, FL, James Davis of Pine Brush, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Roth.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fredericksburghost/

A memorial service will take place later this year in Seward, NY.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.
Always a smile, a wonderful friend who is forever missed. We loved our boating adventures and dinners together, along with our dock sitting. Love you Margie.
Rod/Susie Busbee
March 19, 2021
I was so sorry to see that Margie has passed away. She was a strong woman and I admired her for so many of her abilities and her love of family. I know her passing will be hard on all of you, but she will always be with you in you hearts.
Lisa Gregory
March 15, 2021
Rick and family, I´m so sorry to hear of Margi´s passing. Bless her heart. We stayed in touch after retiring and I´m so glad we did. She certainly loved her family. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. Brenda Knight
Brenda Knight
March 10, 2021
Ricky and family: I am so very sorry to hear of Margie´s passing. She was a sweet, strong woman! I will always hold very fond memories of her. You and your family are in our prayers. Love, Rosie.
Rosie Laudenslger-Moore
March 10, 2021
The Lord has called one of his Angels home. She will always be in your hearts and watching over you and the family every day.
Paul Butch Laudenslager
March 10, 2021
I'm so sorry to hear of Margi's passing. I worked with her at VDOT for many years. She always had a smile. May she rest in peace.
Lillie Doggett
March 10, 2021
I´m so sorry to hear of Margie´s passing. I worked with her in the Right of way section at VDOT. Margie was always helpful to me and a pleasure to work with. God Bless you and your family and give you Peace that she is now with the Lord.
Wayne Harbaugh
March 10, 2021
I enjoyed working with Margi at VDOT in the late seventies and early eighties before I left for employment with Fairfax County in 1981. Rest in Peace, Margi! Hank Frydel
Hank Frydel
March 10, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. Keeping all of you in my prayers.
Janice Laudenslager Denny
March 10, 2021
