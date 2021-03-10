Margaret Davis Decatur
Margaret "Margi" Davis Decatur, 72, of Lake Monticello, Virginia passed away on March 2nd, 2021 at her home.
Born August 18th, 1948 in Cobleskill, New York, she was the daughter of Edwin and Anna Davis. She was the loving wife of Richard "Rick" Decatur and cherished mother of Tammi and Angela Decatur. She had one grandson, Davis Cirillo.
Margi loved cooking, shopping, and taking care of her family. Her love of boating led to a year long, 12,000 mile tour of the intercoastal waterways called the Great Loop. Margi was also a life-long Lions Club Member and former President. She is remembered as an energetic, outgoing and loving friend, wife and mother.
She is survived by five sisters and one brother; Donna Klungle of Troy, MI, Betty Lou Nozer of The Villages, FL, Joann McGuire of Lopez, PA, Karen Davis of The Villages, Barbara Hart of Tampa, FL, James Davis of Pine Brush, NY and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Sandy Roth.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Fredericksburg Host Lions Club https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/fredericksburghost/
A memorial service will take place later this year in Seward, NY.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Mar. 10, 2021.