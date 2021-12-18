Margaret Dimeler
Margaret (Peggy) Ann Swearingen Dimeler, 71, of Fredericksburg, VA, passed away from complications caused by dementia on Wednesday, December 15, 2021. She had been residing at Woodbine Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center in Alexandria, VA, since August 2019.
Peggy grew up with her family in Alexandria, VA, where she attended Mt. Vernon High School. She married Dennis Dimeler in 1972 and they moved to Fredericksburg, VA. Peggy became a school bus driver for Stafford County and retired after 27 years. She truly loved taking the youngsters back and forth to school.
Peggy was truly a country girl with a big smile and a heart of gold. Everyone she met liked her immediately and felt as though they had known her for years. She loved animals and would treat them as family, not just pets. The goat, chicken, dogs and cats all loved her in return just as much. She loved country music and would always leave the radio playing country music for her animals while she was away from home doing errands. She embraced all God's creatures great and small. Peggy also fancied herself as a country crafter. There were tools (hammers, pliers, screwdrivers) in every room of her home just in case a creative idea would hit her to reconstruct a table, chair or other item that would take on a new life. Her positive approach to life was contagious.
Peggy is survived by her son David Dimeler and two grandsons Devin and Gavin Dimeler; her sisters, Mary Blair and Tara Wilk; and her brothers Bill and Bobby Swearingen.
A family funeral service will be held in the Chapel of the Peace Mausoleum at the Sunset Memorial Gardens in Fredericksburg, VA, at Noon on December 20th. The Reverend Charles Brock will officiate after which burial will follow in her crypt adjacent to the mausoleum.
Online condolences may be made at Mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 18, 2021.