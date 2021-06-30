Margaret Brown Johnson
Margaret Brown Johnson, 47, passed away at home surrounded by loved ones on Saturday, June 26, 2021 in Woodford after a short battle with cancer.
She is survived by her husband, Kevin "Brute" Johnson; sons Kirk Jewell, Jr. and Joshua Jewell; step-son Brandon Johnson (Tiffany); parents Silas and Betty Brown; grandchildren Tyla and Thomas; sisters Karen Oyler (John) and Kathy Blankenbaker (TJ); sister-in-law Sheila Johnson (Mark); brother-in-law Sammy Johnson; six nieces; five nephews; four great-nieces; four great-nephews; one great-great-niece; and her very best friend, Amie Pauley. She is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Sharon Johnson.
The family wishes to thank the nursing and tech staff at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center and NHC Hospice.
A service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 2 at Covenant Funeral Service, Fredericksburg. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow in the Sullivan family cemetery in White Oak.
Online guest book is available at covenantfuneralservice.com
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Jun. 30, 2021.