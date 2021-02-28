Menu
Margaret Lee
Margaret Martin Lee, 73 passed away Friday, February 26, 2021. She will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, Lisa Lee; granddaughter, Danielle Lee; a brother, Ryland S. Martin; a sister, Virginia Martin, and family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Newton Martin and Ruby Marshall Martin and a brother, Robert Martin. Margaret was born in Spotsylvania County and had worked as woodworker for many years. A funeral service will be held 2 pm Tuesday, March 2, 2021 in the chapel of Storke Funeral Home, Bowling Green. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, 17623 Lakewood Road, Bowling Green, VA. All current COVID-19 safety protocols will be adhered to regarding occupancy, masks and social distancing. Online condolences may be made at www.storkefuneralhome.com.

Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
2
Visitation
1:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Mar
2
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home-Bowling Green Chapel
111 South Main Street P.O. Box 920, Bowling Green, VA
Mark and Wanda
March 1, 2021
