Margaret Lee Mason was born on September 11, 1934. She passed on February 20, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Margaret worked for The United States Department of the Navy in Quantico for many decades.
Margaret was very active and outgoing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as her friends. She was a loyal and active member of The Moose Lodge for 57 years.
Margaret is survived by her two daughters Debra Anders and Diane Randall, her siblings Jim Jones, Phyllis Pennington, and Sam Jones, her grandchildren Amy Goehring, Christopher Batton, and Heather Brennan as well as many great grandchildren, cousins, and loved ones.
Margaret Mason's service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Home. Family will receive guests from noon to 1 with service starting at 1 followed by a percussion to Sunset Memorial Garden.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 26, 2021.
Margaret and I have known each other since childhood. We connected again at the Gar-Field HS 50th reunion. Margaret is a very special lady, so kind, caring and giving to others. She loved her family and she put them first above everything. I am going to miss her, will miss our phone calls. She made me laugh and we could talk forever. I love you, I have great memories that I will treasure forever. April did not come soon enough. I know you will be watching over all of us and I feel better knowing that. May God give your family the strength to get through this sad time. Rest in Peach my sweet friend. You were the best of the best.
Frankie Mason
February 26, 2021
Dear family, we are so sorry for you loss. We loved Margaret and had many good times together as family. Rest In Peace Margaret.
Tina Abel and JoAnn Dent
February 26, 2021
Please know I am thinking of you two girls and you are in my prayers.
Cheryl Minter
February 26, 2021
My deepest sympathy for your family. Margaret and My Aunt Helen Maddox shared many a great day.