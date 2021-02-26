Margaret Mason



Margaret Lee Mason was born on September 11, 1934. She passed on February 20, 2021 at Mary Washington Hospital. Margaret worked for The United States Department of the Navy in Quantico for many decades.



Margaret was very active and outgoing. She enjoyed spending time with her family, as well as her friends. She was a loyal and active member of The Moose Lodge for 57 years.



Margaret is survived by her two daughters Debra Anders and Diane Randall, her siblings Jim Jones, Phyllis Pennington, and Sam Jones, her grandchildren Amy Goehring, Christopher Batton, and Heather Brennan as well as many great grandchildren, cousins, and loved ones.



Margaret Mason's service will be held on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at Covenant Funeral Home. Family will receive guests from noon to 1 with service starting at 1 followed by a percussion to Sunset Memorial Garden.



Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 26, 2021.