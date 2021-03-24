Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Margaret Minter
1942 - 2021
BORN
1942
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
11089 James Madison Pkwy
King George, VA
Margaret Minter

Margaret E. Minter departed her loving family on March 22, 2021 to join God's Kingdom. Margaret was born in King George on October 14, 1942 to Elizabeth Morgan and Robert Morgan, Sr.

As a housewife, mother, and produce farmer, Margaret was known by all to be a hard worker and dedicated momma. She particularly enjoyed talking with her regular customers at the Fredericksburg Farmer's Market. She was most proud of her children who meant everything to her.

Margaret is survived by her children Douglas Minter (Charlene Rogers), Pamela Minter, James Minter (Tonya Jenkins), Dolores Minter (Brian Hall), Travis Minter (Barbara Miller), Steven Minter (Tracy Morris), Kevin Minter (Barbara), and Elaine Minter (Garrett Marion). She raised her children with love and devotion in Dogue with her husband Basil Minter who predeceased her. Margaret's son Louis Minter also predeceased her.

Margaret is also survived by sisters Lorena Henderson, Lucy Sullivan, Liz Morgan, and brother Lawson Morgan (Victoria), 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special grandson Douglas Minter, Jr. predeceased her.

The family thanks son and brother Dougie for visiting our momma daily for the last 15+ years to ensure her every need was met. For that, we will be forever grateful.

Two viewings will be held at Storke Funeral Home - King George Chapel from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25th. An outdoor funeral service will be held at Historyland Memorial Park (Morgan Cemetery) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26th.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association at http://www.lung.org.

Covid restrictions will be enforced.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Viewing
2:00p.m. - 4:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home - King George Chapel
VA
Mar
25
Viewing
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Storke Funeral Home - King George Chapel
VA
Mar
26
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Historyland Memorial Park (Morgan Cemetery)
VA
Funeral services provided by:
Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Storke Funeral Home-King George Chapel.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
16 Entries
Gonna miss you
Jimmy Morgan&Dorothy
March 25, 2021
There are places within our hearts that can only be filled with memories. And there are places in our souls that can only be healed by the gentle hands of time. My thoughts are with you all. Love ya Dougie
Debbie Meadows
March 24, 2021
I will always remember the times we all had together in the fields and sitting at Buddys for hours and hide and seek and just enjoying the company. Always in my heart. I love you.
Brenda Blomberg
March 24, 2021
Gary Abernathy
March 24, 2021
My condolences & sympathy goes out to the Minter family ( Pam Minter ) She has gained her wings and please know she will always be your angel God bless all of you !
Meschel Frye Blackson
March 24, 2021
For all that she did, for the woman she was and for the many that loved her immensely, peace and comfort to you and yours. May she always claim that space in your mind´s eye, your hearts and your memories that´s specially reserved for your "Momma"
Sandra Arms
March 24, 2021
I hope you, Dolores, and family, find comfort, and peace, and are surrounded by loving arms, friends and family. If your Mama was anything like you, she was an outstanding person.
Michael L Patrick
March 24, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. Please take comfort knowing your Mom is in very special hands.
Karen Carrick
March 24, 2021
Aunt Margaret, she was my second mom. She took care of me when I was young. I don't personally remember. Later on everytime I talked to her she treated me like one of her on son's. I'll always remember her an miss her. RIP
Merrill Morgan
March 24, 2021
Dear Dee, Teresa, Andy and family , Sending love and light to you all at this time of sorrow. May your Momma's memory be a blessing to you always. You are in my prayers. Rest in peace, Momma.
Marlena McCullough
March 24, 2021
Aunt Margaret, she was my second mom. She took care of me when I was young. I personally don't remember. Later, everytime I saw her, she treated me like her son. I will always remember her an miss her. RIP
Robin Morgan
March 24, 2021
Thinking of all of you ....In my prayers
Sheila Tate
March 24, 2021
Pam, and family, my deepest sympathy reaches out to you. Know and trust that your momma is at peace and is at rest.
Julie Lee
March 24, 2021
Pam and family, I am sorry for the loss of your mom. May your memories help ease your sorrow and carry you through this difficult time.
Ruth Jaquith
March 24, 2021
Pam and family I´m so sorry to read about your Mom. She sounds like she was a great Mom. Please have the Peace of our Lord that your Mom is resting in the His arms in Heaven. God Bless you and your entire Family.
Wayne Harbaugh
March 24, 2021
Aunt Margaret was one great hard working woman, she loved babies, and children, and was always willing to share her fresh produce they worked so hard for with family and friends. My memory of her was once I went to her home as a teenager, and had been on carrot eating craze to lose weight, and Aunt Margaret spotted my hands right away...girl you've been eating too many carrots! The bottom of your hands are turning orange. RIP Aunt Margaret
Virginia Burchell
March 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 16 of 16 results