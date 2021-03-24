Margaret Minter
Margaret E. Minter departed her loving family on March 22, 2021 to join God's Kingdom. Margaret was born in King George on October 14, 1942 to Elizabeth Morgan and Robert Morgan, Sr.
As a housewife, mother, and produce farmer, Margaret was known by all to be a hard worker and dedicated momma. She particularly enjoyed talking with her regular customers at the Fredericksburg Farmer's Market. She was most proud of her children who meant everything to her.
Margaret is survived by her children Douglas Minter (Charlene Rogers), Pamela Minter, James Minter (Tonya Jenkins), Dolores Minter (Brian Hall), Travis Minter (Barbara Miller), Steven Minter (Tracy Morris), Kevin Minter (Barbara), and Elaine Minter (Garrett Marion). She raised her children with love and devotion in Dogue with her husband Basil Minter who predeceased her. Margaret's son Louis Minter also predeceased her.
Margaret is also survived by sisters Lorena Henderson, Lucy Sullivan, Liz Morgan, and brother Lawson Morgan (Victoria), 13 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Special grandson Douglas Minter, Jr. predeceased her.
The family thanks son and brother Dougie for visiting our momma daily for the last 15+ years to ensure her every need was met. For that, we will be forever grateful.
Two viewings will be held at Storke Funeral Home - King George Chapel from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 25th. An outdoor funeral service will be held at Historyland Memorial Park (Morgan Cemetery) at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26th.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Lung Association
at http://www.lung.org
.
Covid restrictions will be enforced.
Published by The Free Lance - Star from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2021.