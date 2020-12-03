Margie Burton
Margie Burton, 92, of Athens, WV, (formerly of Fredericksburg, Va), passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Princeton Community Hospital. Born May 17, 1928 in Rabun County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jesse and Samantha Parker.
Margie will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. Due to COVID and travel restrictions, a memorial ceremony to celebrate the life of Margie will be held for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margie's name to the Gideon's International, Oakland Baptist Church, 22337 Hall's Rd., Richardsville, VA 22736 OR Athens, Baptist Church, PO Box 728, Athens, WV 24712.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 3, 2020.