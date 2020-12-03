Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Margie Burton
1928 - 2020
BORN
1928
DIED
2020
Margie Burton

Margie Burton, 92, of Athens, WV, (formerly of Fredericksburg, Va), passed away on Sunday, November 29, 2020 at Princeton Community Hospital. Born May 17, 1928 in Rabun County, Georgia, she was the daughter of Jesse and Samantha Parker.

Margie will be entombed at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Fredericksburg, VA. Due to COVID and travel restrictions, a memorial ceremony to celebrate the life of Margie will be held for family and friends at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Margie's name to the Gideon's International, Oakland Baptist Church, 22337 Hall's Rd., Richardsville, VA 22736 OR Athens, Baptist Church, PO Box 728, Athens, WV 24712.

Please visit mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com for full obituary.

Online condolences may be sent to mullinsthompsonfredericksburg.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Mullins & Thompson Funeral Service
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.