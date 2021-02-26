Marie Dobson Seay
Marie Dobson Seay, 87, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 20, 2021 at Hughes Home Assisted Living in Fredericksburg, VA.
A native of Stafford County, she was the daughter of the late Cleveland and Essie S. Dobson. She was a graduate of Falmouth High School and had retired from a career in the insurance industry with Roger Clarke Insurance Agency in Fredericksburg. Marie was a member of Fredericksburg Baptist Church and the Fredericksburg Elks Lodge 875. She enjoyed cooking, traveling, boating, fishing and playing cards. She especially enjoyed time spent at the beach and she cherished time spent with family and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James F. Seay in 2010. She reconnected with a Falmouth High School classmate, Frank S. Tulloss, Jr. of Stafford and they were married in 2013. Frank also preceded her in death in August of 2020. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Norman B. Dobson, Sr. and Karl G. Dobson; and two sister-in-laws, Shirley C. Dobson and Brenda H. Dobson. She is survived by her sister, Jacqueline D. Sullivan (Leroy); her brother Bruce W. Dobson; and her sister-in-law Laura T. "Rose" Dobson, all of Stafford. Also among her survivors are several nieces and nephews; and great nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to thank the caregivers and staff of Hughes Home for the extraordinary care and love given to Marie. The family would also like to thank Mary Washington Hospice for the comfort and support they provided.
Memorial donations may be made to Mary Washington Healthcare Hospice and Palliative Services, c/o Mary Washington Hospital Foundation, 2600 Mary Washington Boulevard, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.
.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Feb. 26, 2021.