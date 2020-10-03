Menu
Search
Menu
The Free Lance - Star
The Free Lance - Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marion Gallagher
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Marion Gallagher

Marion Gallagher, 85 formerly of Sayreville NJ, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Fredericksburg, VA.

She is survived by her eldest son Robert Gallagher, his wife Carolann their two children Megan and Robert Jr, and grandson-in-law Gregory Joubert. She is also survived by her younger son Peter Gallagher and his two daughters Jenna and Vanessa.

She enjoyed gardening, game shows, and volunteering at Courthouse Road Elementary School and with the Tabernacle United Methodist Church VBS.

In lieu of gifts and flowers, donations can be made to the Spotsylvania Emergency Concerns Association.
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by The Free Lance - Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.